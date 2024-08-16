Trio booked for cheating man of Rs 21 crore in Thane

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) The Thane police have booked three persons for allegedly cheating a 43-year-old printing and packaging professional of Rs 21 crore after coaxing him to invest in their venture, an official said on Friday.

As per the FIR registered on Wednesday, Pravinkumar Agrawal, Sonal Pravinkumar Agrawal, and Surendrakumar Chandra made the complainant invest about Rs 25 crore since March 2016 in their ‘RJ Adventures and Reality Pvt Ltd.’, promising lucrative yields.

However, the complainant received no returns. Later, the accused gave back Rs 4 crore to him but were evasive about the remaining Rs 21 crore and profits on his investment, the official said.

When his repeated attempts to recover the money failed, the man approached the Chitalsar police station where the case was registered for cheating under the Indian Penal Code, the official added. PTI COR NR