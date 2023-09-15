Trio escape from juvenile home in Jaipur, search on

Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) The police have launched a search to nab three juveniles who escaped from a juvenile here by breaking the mesh of a bathroom window, officials said on Friday. The trio escaped from the juvenile home at Transport Nagar here by breaking the window mesh of the bathroom late Thursday night, they added.

Two of these juveniles were lodged in a murder case while another was lodged for robbery, Transport Nagar SHO Dharam Singh said. Based on a complaint by the superintendent of the juvenile home, a case was registered on Thursday night and the three accused are being searched, the SHO said. PTI AG RPA