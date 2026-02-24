Trio including son of DMK functionary booked for death of govt official in TN's Hosur

Krishnagiri, (Tamil Nadu), Feb 24 (PTI) A quarrel over parking of a two-wheeler has led to the death of an assistant labour welfare inspector in Hosur in this district, police said on Tuesday.

Three persons including the son of a DMK functionary have been booked under murder charges, police sources said.

According to the police, the two wheeler of S Sivamoorthi (53), which was parked in front of his home on Sunday was hit by a SUV allegedly driven by Adithya, son of Srinivasan who is a DMK council member. Adithya was travelling in the SUV along with his friends Ritik Kumar and Harish, police said.

As a heated argument ensued, Adithya allegedly slapped Sivamoorthi triggering a quarrel between the members of his family and the trio, police said.

As neighbours rushed in and tried to sort out the issue, Adithya in a fit of rage, allegedly drove the SUV into Sivamoorthi and his family, who sustained serious injuries, police said.

"While Sivamoorthi succumbed to the injuries on Monday, the others - his son Kirubhakaran and his wife, are under treatment at the district government hospital," a top police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident went viral on the social media on Tuesday.

Asked whether there was any previous enmity, the officer denied it saying initial investigations reveal that during the heat of the argument, the accused allegedly rammed the SUV into the family members.

Further investigation was on, he added. PTI VIJ VIJ SA