Trio loot gold worth Rs 3 lakh from jewellery shop in Mumbai; two arrested

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Two accused were arrested within hours after three men attacked the owner of a jewellery shop in Ghatkopar area and looted gold worth Rs 3 lakh in broad daylight on Wednesday, police said.

One more accomplice of the robbers, who carried a gun, stood outside during the heist, an official said.

"The incident occurred in Amrut Nagar area around 10.30 am. Three persons entered the shop and threatened the owner with a knife. They robbed gold worth Rs 3 lakh, and as he tried to resist their attempt, attacked him before fleeing," the official said.

Police formed multiple teams and arrested two of the accused by late evening, he said.

Further probe was on, he added.