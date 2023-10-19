Trio pushes business partner off balcony of his Delhi house over monetary dispute, held

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A businessman died after his three business partners allegedly pushed him off the third-floor balcony of his house in Delhi’s Shahdara over a monetary dispute, police said on Thursday.

The accused men, after killing Rohit Jain on October 17, ransacked his house, robbed his family of cash and jewellery and fled, the victim’s family alleged.

Heeralal (55), his son Nitish alias Nitin (22) and Sathish (38) were arrested from Gandhinagar area on Wednesday, police said.

Satish disclosed that for the past two years, he was under big loss and banks were pressing and harassing him hard to pay the loan amount which Satish and Jain had taken on the names of Heeral and Nitish, they said.

Rohit was not cooperating with the accused to pay the loan amount due to which all three were under huge pressure from the banks, police said.

So, they decided to teach him the lesson but in the course of the argument, they pushed him from the balcony of the house and Jain died on the spot, they said.

A country-made pistol, Rs 1,41,000 robbed cash and some silvery jewellery were recovered from them, police said. PTI ALK NB