Trio pushes three children into well in Nashik; one arrested, minors survive

Nashik, Sep 20 (PTI) One person was arrested after he and two others allegedly pushed three children into a well in Maharashtra's Nashik district in a bid to kill them, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Vadgaon Pingala village in Sinnar taluka on Thursday afternoon and the children managed to save themselves, he added.

"Arrested accused Amol Ramnath Landge and two others called the children to the well saying there is a tortoise inside. When the minors were close enough, they pushed them into the well. One of minors managed to hold on to a rope and rescue himself and the two others," the official said.

On the complaint of their parents, an attempt to murder case was registered, leading to Landge's arrest, the Sinnar police station official said.

"We believe the children were pushed into the well in a bid to kill them. However, more details of this incident will become clear as the probe progresses," he added. PTI COR BNM