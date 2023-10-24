Trio stab man to death in Ghaziabad, held

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by three men after an altercation in Naseeb colony here, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, victim Jitendra had a heated argument with Vicky, Golu and Karan over some issue following which the trio stabbed him, they said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital by his family members with the help of locals.

Jitendra died during treatment on Tuesday. An FIR has been lodged against the three accused, who have been detained for interrogation, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Upadhyay said. PTI COR ABN NB NB