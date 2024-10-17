Trio stabs man to death at crowded place in Latur city

Latur, Oct 17 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, stabbed a 37-year-old man to death in a crowded place in Maharashtra’s Latur city on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

Victim Shivaji, alias Anil Devkar (37), was targeted around 8.30 am near Dayanand College over past enmity, an official said.

The accused, identified as Krishna Sunil Mudde (30), Ajay Sunil Mudde (25) and Padmini Sunil Mudde, attacked Devkar with sharp weapons, killing him on the scene, the official said.

The Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case of murder and are looking for the accused, who are on the run, he said, adding that sub-inspector TV Patil is investigating the case.

Advertisment

The victim and accused are from the Khadgaon Road area. PTI COR NR