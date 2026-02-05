Tripartite agreement for Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority signed, Shah says Centre will extend all help

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Centre Thursday signed an agreement with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation for the formation of 'Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority' within the state.

The agreement was signed in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the Centre will extend all help and fulfill all its responsibilities for the development of eastern Nagaland.

"Barring one or two points, all issues have been sorted," Shah said.

Since 2019, we have done 12 important agreements in the Northeast, he said.

"It has been a tradition of the Narendra Modi government that we make full effort to implement the agreements we have entered into. I want to assure the representatives of ENPO that the Centre will extend lot of help for the development of Eastern Nagaland and will also fulfill its responsibility too," Shah said.

There should be no doubt on the Nagaland and central governments and every amount will be decided and released, he said, adding initial expenses for your establishment shall be borne by the Union home ministry.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said this agreement "reflects mutual trust, addresses the aspirations of eastern Nagaland and the state at large, and reaches out to take development to every doorstep".

The ENPO, the apex body representing eight tribes across six eastern districts of the state, has been demanding a separate state since 2010, alleging decades of neglect. It later agreed to the Centre's proposal for a certain degree of autonomy under the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) framework. PTI ABS ZMN