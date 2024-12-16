Tripartite agreement for Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal river link project on Tuesday: CM

Bhopal, Dec 16 (PTI) A tripartite agreement for the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal river link project will be signed in Jaipur on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Advertisment

This project will bring prosperity to farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said on Monday.

Yadav said the dream of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to link rivers is being realised after efforts of two decades.

This river link project was proposed in 2004 to provide irrigation and drinking water facilities to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, however, due to the lack of agreement on water sharing between the two states, the project could not be implemented, he said.

Advertisment

A tripartite agreement will be signed in PM Modi's presence and the project work will move forward, Yadav added.

MP's Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat said the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project will irrigate 6.13 lakh hectares in the Malwa and Chambal regions in MP and provide drinking water to 40 lakh people.

"Additionally, water will be provided on demand to farmers in Bhind, Morena and Sheopur districts through the modernisation work of approximately 60-year-old Chambal right main canal and distribution system," he said.

Advertisment

The project will benefit 3,217 villages in Guna, Morena, Shivpuri, Bhind, Sheopur, Ujjain, Sehore, Mandsaur, Indore, Dhar, Agar Malwa, Shajapur and Rajgarh districts in MP, the minister added.

The estimated cost of the river linking project is Rs 72,000 crore which will be shared by Madhya Pradesh (Rs 35,000 crore) and Rajasthan (Rs 37,000 crore), he said. The Centre and the states' cost share per cent ratio will be 90:10.

The total water storage capacity of the project will be 1908.83 cubic metres. Also, 172 million cubic metres of water will be reserved for drinking water and industries. As many as 21 dams and barrages will be constructed under the project, Silawat added. PTI ADU NSK