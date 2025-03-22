Triple-negative breast cancer vaccine to be developed in Kerala: Minister Veena George

Wayanad (Kerala), Mar 22 (PTI) A triple-negative breast cancer vaccine will be developed in the state, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.

She also stated that 24 hospitals across the state have been designated for cancer treatment.

She was speaking after inaugurating the CT simulator scan installed at the Nalloornad Cancer Centre here.

The minister stated that 5,500 chemotherapy sessions and 600 radiation treatments are administered annually at the Nalloornad Cancer Care Centre to patients, including those from neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

She further noted that under the government's 'Health Happiness Anti-Cancer Campaign,' 76,000 women in the district underwent cancer screening, with 18 cases detected.

"As part of the campaign, men will also be screened in the coming days. Everyone should overcome the fear of the disease and get tested," she urged.

The minister added that once the CT simulator becomes operational, it will enable more accurate radiotherapy treatment.