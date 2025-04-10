Triplets born after 25 weeks of gestation to high-risk mother discharged without complications

Faridabad, Apr 10 (PTI) Born after just 25 weeks of gestation, IVF-conceived triplets of a high-risk first-time mother with multiple co-morbidities and no further chance of conception were discharged from a hospital in Faridabad.

The babies were discharged after 225 days in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) without infections or long-term complications, the hospital said in a statement on Thursday.

She conceived her three girls via IVF on January 27 after years of treatment, and the pregnancy was her only and final opportunity to become a biological parent, it said.

"Born at just 25 weeks of gestation and weighing a combined 2.5 kilograms, the three IVF-conceived girls were discharged from Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, with no lasting medical concerns -- setting a new benchmark for neonatal outcomes in extreme prematurity," it added.

According to the spokesperson of the hospital, the mother, 46-year-old Delhi University professor Jyotsna who was pregnant for the first time, had a prolonged history of infertility and was managing insulin-dependent diabetes and chronic hypertension during pregnancy.

In the final weeks of gestation, she developed multiple infections, including pneumonia, necessitating ICU care after an emergency caesarean section successfully delivering triplets. Despite the odds, the clinical course that followed was strikingly stable, the hospital said.

A dedicated team of six doctors, led by senior neonatologist Dr Hemant Sharma, and nearly 20 NICU nurses worked in coordinated shifts to deliver continuous, individualised care to all three infants, it said.

None of the babies required mechanical ventilation -- an exception at this gestational age -- and only one of them received a single dose of surfactant and one blood transfusion, the statement said.

All three were initiated on enteral feeds within nine hours of birth and achieved full mother's milk feeds by day four.

Over 225 days in neonatal intensive care, the triplets recorded zero hospital-acquired infections and no intraventricular haemorrhages.

"This was a very complicated case with the mother having diabetes and expecting premature delivery. These were three very small babies, Tridevi, as the team would fondly call them, born far earlier than we would ever hope," Sharma said.

"But what made the difference was steady, careful care, non-invasive support, timely feeding with mother's milk, and close observation. We just focused on getting the fundamentals right, every single day, with a team fully committed to their well-being." The mother, remained deeply involved in the care journey despite being critically ill herself. From the ICU, she continued to express breast milk -- a key factor in the triplets' nutritional success and immunity.

Donor milk was also used as a life-saving supplement, it said.