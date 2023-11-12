Tripura: 14 Bangladeshis held for illegally entering India

Agartala, Nov 12 (PTI) Fourteen Bangladeshi nationals, including four children, were held in Tripura's Gomati district on Sunday for allegedly entering India illegally, police said.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted at two houses in Baishnabpur village near the international border, and the illegal immigrants were held, said Apu Das, the officer-in-charge of the Sabroom police station.

"We also arrested three locals who provided shelter to these Bangladeshi nationals," he said.

The 62-km border in Sabroom subdivision could not be fully fenced due to geographical problems, and human traffickers are using it as a result, Das said.

"We are showing zero tolerance towards human trafficking. Those accused of assisting in infiltration are also being booked under stringent charges that deal with human trafficking," he said. PTI PS SOM