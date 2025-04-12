Tripura: 18 policemen injured in violent protest against Waqf Act, 8 agitators arrested

Agartala, Apr 12 (PTI) At least 18 police personnel, including an SDPO, were injured as a protest rally demanding the rollback of the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in Tripura's Unakoti district on Saturday, police said.

Kailashahar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jayanta Karmakar was among those injured in the violence in Kubjar area. Eight protesters were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on police personnel.

Around 4,000 people under the banner of 'Joint Movement Committee', headed by Congress' Unakoti district president Md Badruzzaman, took out a massive rally demanding the revocation of the Act.

"A scuffle took place between the protesters and the security personnel. Soon, the situation turned violent as the agitators pelted the law enforcers with stones and bottles. At least 18 police personnel, including SDPO Jayanta Karmakar, were injured in the attack," Kailashahar police station officer-in-charge Sukanta Sen Chowdhury said.

As the situation was going out of control, the police resorted to lathi-charge and burst tear gas shells to disperse the violent protesters, he said.

"We have lodged an FIR over the attack on police personnel. So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

Later, at a press conference, Badruzzaman claimed that they had organised a peaceful rally.

"But a group with vested interests turned our peaceful rally violent to malign us. We will continue our movement on the demand for rollback of the Waqf (Amendment) Act," he said. PTI PS ACD