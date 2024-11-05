Tripura: 2 brothers sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping teen multiple times

Agartala, Nov 5 (PTI) A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan and his elder brother were sentenced to 20 years in jail by a special court in Dharmanagar on Tuesday for raping a 14-year-old girl multiple times, following which she got pregnant.

The court of special POCSO judge Angshuman Debbarma also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them.

The girl was returning home from school when she stopped at the house of the accused in her neighbourhood for a glass of water. At that time, the elder brother took her to a room and raped her, according to the prosecution.

The younger brother, a TSR jawan, saw it and later blackmailed the girl over it and raped her multiple times, Public Persecutor Sudharsan Sharma told PTI.

The girl eventually became pregnant and gave birth to a child, he said.

"Around a year after sexual exploitation, she lodged an FIR against the two brothers at the women's police station on February 12, 2022," Sharma said. PTI PS SOM