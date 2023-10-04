Tripura: 2 sentenced to death for rape, murder of minor girl

Agartala, Oct 4 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Tripura has sentenced two people to death for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in 2019.

The girl was kidnapped by the duo, her neighbours, in North Tripura’s Dharmanagar on June 17, 2019, Assistant Public Prosecutor Sudharshan Sharma said.

Her parents later lodged a missing complaint with police, and the minor’s body was found at a tea estate around 6 km from her residence, he said.

After conducting the investigation, police submitted the chargesheet, holding the two responsible for the rape and murder of the girl.

“Four years of legal battle ended on September 30 when Special Judge Angshuman Debbarma found both of them guilty. Today, the special court pronounced the verdict, awarding death sentence to the two guilty persons,” Sharma said. PTI PS RBT