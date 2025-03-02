Tripura: 3 CPI(M) leaders surrender in 2015 assault of judge case

Agartala, Mar 2 (PTI) Three leaders of the opposition CPI(M) surrendered before a court in South Tripura district in connection with the assault on a judge during a shutdown in 2015.

CPI(M)'s South Tripura district secretary Tapas Datta, All India Krishak Sabha's Belonia divisional secretary Babul Debnath and Trilokesh Sinha surrendered on Saturday as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

The three leaders allegedly assaulted District and Session Judge Ruhidas Paul on September 2, 2015, while enforcing a bandh called by Left trade unions at the court. The incident happened when the Left Front was in power in the state.

Police had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered a case at the Belonia police station.

After their initial arrest, the three leaders secured bail from the Supreme Court.

In May 2023, the district and session court sentenced them to two years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting them of unlawful assembly, creating unrest in the court premises and assaulting a judicial officer.

They appealed the conviction in the high court where the judgment was upheld.

They then approached the Supreme Court, which directed them to surrender.

The SC has set March 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter. PTI JOY SOM