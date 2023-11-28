Tripura: 90,000 more women to be 'lakhpati' through SHGs by 2024-end, says CM

Agartala, Nov 28 (PTI) The Tripura government has set a target of making 90,000 more women ‘lakhpatis’ with the help of Self Help Groups (SHGs) by December 2024, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday.

At present, the small northeastern state has 84,424 women who have become ‘lakhpatis’ via 51,254 SHGs in the state, he said.

"Our SHGs are doing excellent work in boosting the rural economy in association with credit linkage from various banks. So far, the banks have pumped in Rs 495.21 crore as community investment and Rs 40.65 crore as revolving funds to the SHGs," Saha said at a credit linkage and financial literacy programme.

The entire SHG ecosystem has transformed the rural economy under the guidance of Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) formed with an aim for social and economic empowerment of the rural poor and women of the state, the chief minister said.

"A target has been set to make 90,000 more women as lakhpati women by December 2024 through SHG activities. We must appreciate the banks for helping the SHGs to boost the rural economy," he said.

Praising the role of TRLM and banks for transforming SHGs as game changers for the rural economy, the chief minister said 6,000 women will be given credit linkage for running piggery in three districts -- West, Sepahijala and Dhalai -- during 2023-24.

Another 2000 women will be linked with bank credit for engaging in broiler poultry platforms in Gomati, South and Dhalai districts. PTI PS NN