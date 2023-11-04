Tripura ARD Dept culls pigs to check spread of African swine flu

Agartala, Nov 4 (PTI) The Animal Resource Development (ARD) Department of the Tripura government carried out culling of pigs in Khowai district to check the spread of African swine flu, an official said.

The culling operation was conducted on Friday after the death of some pigs due to African swine flu in a piggery farm at Batapara in the district.

"Altogether 14 pigs were culled at Batapara village to stave off African swine flu on Friday. The culling operation has ended. We will carry out a sanitation and disinfection drive on Saturday as per the guideline", Deputy Director, ARD, Pran Kumar Das told PTI.

As part of precautionary measures, two surveillance teams have been working at Batapara and two more adjacent villages to check if there is any report of swine flu, he said.

Das said the Tripura government has already put a ban on import of piglets from neighbouring Assam and Mizoram to avoid the outbreak of African swine flu. PTI PS RG