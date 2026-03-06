Tripura Assembly Budget session from March 13

Agartala, Mar 6 (PTI) A nine-day Budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly is set to commence on March 13 with the speech of Governor N Indrasena Reddy, a senior minister said on Friday.

State Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy will present the Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal on March 16, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

Nath said three Bills pertaining to the Tripura University of Health Services, Tripura Technical University, and Women's University will be tabled during the Budget session, as cleared by the BAC.

"Chief Minister Manik Saha favours establishing a full-fledged university to effectively regulate the state's three medical colleges and several other medical institutions. The move to establish the Tripura University of Health Services aims to manage the functioning of these medical institutions," he said.

Nath said the state also has a good number of technical colleges, including the government-run Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT).

"If a separate technical university is established, the technical institutes will benefit. Since the state lacks a university for women, the Women's College is all set to be converted into Women's University," he said.

Nath said the members will have ample scope to discuss issues related to public interest issues, as the session is scheduled for nine days.

When asked about electing a new Speaker, he said the government has not made any such decision yet.

Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul will preside over the assembly proceedings in the absence of Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, who died due to a cerebral stroke in December last year. PTI PS ACD