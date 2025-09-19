Tripura assembly passes resolution hailing PM, armed forces for success of Op Sindoor

Agartala, Sep 19 (PTI) The Tripura assembly on Friday passed a resolution, hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the role of armed forces in Operation Sindoor.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said the operation, launched in the aftermath of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, gave a strong message to those making attempts to disrupt the peace and stability of the country.

"The Indian armed forces displayed their valour by giving a befitting reply to Pakistan for the terror attack under the long-sighted leadership of PM Modi. Operation Sindoor is the testimony of the country's development in defence," he said.

"On behalf of the people of the state, we congratulate the armed forces for registering a phenomenal success in the operation. We also praise the role of BSF, officers and others who are safeguarding the country's sovereignty," he added.

Terming Operation Sindoor a milestone, the CM said India has proved that it will not hesitate to strike beyond its geographical boundary to counter terrorism. PTI PS SOM