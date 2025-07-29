Tripura Assembly speaker expresses concerns over drug abuse, law and order in home turf Dharmanagar

Agartala, Jul 29 (PTI) Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswabandu Sen expressed concerns over the growing drug abuse and alleged worsening law and order situation in his constituency Dharmanagar in North Tripura district.

Sen met Meena Debbarma, newly appointed Officer in Charge (OC) of Dharmanagar Police Station, on Monday and urged her to improve the law and order situation.

“The smuggling and abuse of drugs are serious in Dharmanagar. I had told the former OC of the police station, but he could not do much. The law and order situation is not up to the mark in Dharmanagar, which affects the government's image," he said.

The veteran leader also claimed that six to seven people visit the Dharmanagar police station regularly with vested interests.

“It seems the police personnel become scared to see them at the police station. There is no need to take care of them or give fair treatment to these regular visitors. People don’t visit the police station every day to lodge a complaint or an FIR," he said.

Sen further exhorted the OC that there is no need to favour anybody when it comes to maintaining the law and order situation effectively.

“I hope you will handle the law and order situation strictly, which will in turn bring goodwill to the police authority and the government”, he said. PTI PS BDC