Tripura Assembly Speaker tenders apology for remark against ex-CM, leader of opposition

Agartala, Feb 14 (PTI) Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen on Friday apologised for using derogatory words against former chief minister Manik Sarkar and leader of opposition Jitendra Chaudhury.

Addressing a BJP programme in North Tripura's at Dharmanagar on Wednesday, the Speaker described Sarkar as 'cheater No. 1' and LoP as 'cheater No. 2'.

"At a party rally in Dharmanagar, I used a derogatory words against former CM Manik Sarkar and LoP Jitendra Chaudhury. I apologise for that," he wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, Chaudhury, who is the CPI(M) state secretary, strongly took exception to Sen's remark about him and the former CM.

"As the Speaker of the Assembly, we have high regard for him because CPI(M) leaders maintain discipline set by the party and continue to honour him. I do not know why he made such a remark. People of the state will judge who is the cheater. Maybe he lost balance mentally," he said. PTI PS MNB