Tripura Assembly Winter Session from January 5

Agartala, Dec 28 (PTI) The Winter Session of Tripura Assembly would commence from January 5, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Thursday.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) which met on Thursday cleared the business of the upcoming session of Assembly, Nath told reporters.

The winter session of the assembly will commence on January 5 with the customary address by Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu.

He said there will be no major 'business' on the part of the government but two bills - Tripura Goods & Services Tax (7th amendment) Bill and Tripura State Tribal (4th amendment) Bill will be tabled in the House.

Nath said the first day of the session will be adjourned after the Governor's speech as a mark of respect to BJP MLA Surajit Dutta, who passed away on Wednesday.

"This time the opposition members will get ample opportunity to discuss various issues including views on the governor's address. I do believe the session will be beneficial for all sides", he said.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said security will be beefed up around the Assembly keeping in mind the recent security breach in Parliament.

"The movement of vehicles will be monitored strictly. Besides, tight-checking will be done to keep troublemakers out of bay. We requested the Assembly authority to issue visitors' passes after proper scrutiny", said the officer. PTI PS RG