Tripura begins 100-day cancer screening programme

Agartala, Sep 8 (PTI) The National Health Mission (NHM) in Tripura has launched a 100-day special screening programme to identify cancer at an early stage across the state, an official release said on Monday.

The drive will focus on the detection of ovarian, breast and oral cancers, as the prevalence of these forms is relatively high both in the country and the state.

"A special training of trainers (ToT) programme was held at Pragna Bhavan on September 2. Experts from Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (Jhpiego), an NGO, trainers and delegates remained present in the programme. During the training programme, special emphasis was given on capacity building, the statement added.

Doctors, nursing officers, community health officers, ANMs and ASHA workers will receive training under the initiative.

"The objective of ToT is to provide a pool of skilled master trainers who will impart training to health workers engaged in sub-centres and primary health centres," the release said, adding that these master trainers will also train district-level ASHA workers in cancer screening and identification.

Among those present at the programme were Dr. Shiromoni Debbarma, medical superintendent of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Hospital; Dr. Nirmal Sarkar, Joint Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine; and Dr. Abhijit Das, State Programme Officer of the Non-Communicable Disease Control Programme. PTI PS MNB