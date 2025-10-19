Tripura BJP chief warns MLA over remarks against Biplab Deb, Pratima Bhoumik

Agartala, Oct 19 (PTI) Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee on Sunday said "strong action" would be taken against party MLA Tafazzal Hussain for his remarks against MP Biplab Kumar Deb and former Union minister Pratima Bhoumik.

Speaking during a football match at Boxanagar in Sepahijala district on Saturday, Hussain accused Bhoumik and Deb of not helping with funds for constructing the gallery of the ground.

"I had approached Pratima Bhoumik and Biplab Kumar Deb to fund the construction of the gallery, but they did not. When I requested Rajib Bhattacharjee for it, he readily agreed and sanctioned Rs 50 lakh as part of his MPLAD fund," he had said.

Bhattacharjee, also a Rajya Sabha MP, was present on the dais when Hussain was speaking.

As the statement triggered a tremor within the party, Bhattacharjee said strong action will be taken against the MLA for such "anti-party" comments.

"I strongly condemn the statement made by the MLA. I have already spoken to the central leadership about the matter. Strong action will be taken," he told reporters.

"We have to keep in mind that Biplab Kumar Deb is a former chief minister of the state and now a Lok Sabha MP, and Pratima Bhoumik is a former Union minister. They are the party's integral part," he added. PTI PS SOM