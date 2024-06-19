Tripura BJP leader takes oath as MLA

Agartala, Jun 19 (PTI) Dipak Majumder, who won the Ramnagar assembly bypolls on a BJP ticket, was sworn as MLA at a simple ceremony at the Assembly building here on Wednesday.

Majumdar, who is also the Agartala mayor, was administered the oath of office by Speaker Biswabandhu Sen. The swearing in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

Majumder beat INDIA bloc candidate Ratan Das by 18,000 votes on April 19.

Earlier, he unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Khowai in 2018. In 2022, Majumder won the civic polls and became Agartala’s mayor. PTI PS MNB