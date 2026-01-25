Tripura BJP mandal president suspended for criminal activities

Agartala, Jan 25 (PTI) A BJP mandal president in Tripura has been placed under suspension for his alleged involvement in criminal activities, the party said in a statement on Sunday.

The action follows a day after Rajib Saha, president of Barjala BJP mandal (Assembly) committee, was arrested by police for assaulting a security guard of a judicial officer at Patunagar in West Tripura district on Saturday.

"As per the direction of state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee, president of Barjala mandal committee, Rajib Saha is placed under suspension with immediate effect for his alleged involvement and arrest by police on January 24, in connection with criminal activities", party general secretary Amit Rakshit said in a press release.

Judicial officer Sankar Lal Dutta, along with his security guard, went to Patunagar to see a piece of land where the mandal president had allegedly abused the judicial officer and assaulted his security guard.

Later, the security guard lodged a complaint at the Airport police station alleging that Saha had attacked him with the motive to kill him. Based on the complaint, the mandal president was arrested on the same day. PTI PS RG