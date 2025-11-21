Tripura BJP state president hospitalised after chest pain

Agartala, Nov 21 (PTI) The BJP's Tripura unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee was on Friday admitted to a private hospital here after complaining of chest pain, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

"He had been experiencing pain in the chest for the last couple of days. The pain escalated on Friday, leading to his hospitalisation. He is under observation and is stable," the chief minister told the reporters.

Saha said an angiogram would be conducted on Bhattacharjee to find out whether he has any blockages.

"Immediate treatment would be conducted here, and if necessary, he would be shifted outside the state for better treatment after consultation with his family," he said.

Senior party leaders, including general secretary Amit Rakshit, rushed to the hospital and inquired about Bhattacharjee's health condition. PTI PS ACD