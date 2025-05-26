Tripura BJP thanks PM Modi, CM Saha for organising 'Rising Northeast' summit

Agartala, May 26 (PTI) The Tripura BJP unit on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Saha for successfully organising the two-day 'Rising Northeast' investment summit in New Delhi.

The DoNER ministry organised the event on May 23 and 24 to attract investments to the northeastern states.

"During the two-day summit, Tripura signed as many as 59 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and letters of interest (LoIs) having a total investment proposal of Rs 15,646 crore", BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty told a press conference.

He said the proposals are mainly focused on health, higher education, IT, renewable energy and tourism sectors.

"We thank the PM and the CM for helping the state attract such huge investment proposals", he added. PTI PS MNB