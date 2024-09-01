Tripura BJP to launch membership drive on Sep 3

Agartala, Sep 1 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will kick start the one-and-a-half month-long membership drive of BJP in the northeastern state on September 3, a senior party leader on Sunday.

The BJP Tripura unit has set a target of 12 lakh members this time, state BJP general secretary Amit Rakshit told PTI.

"We will kick start the one-and-a-half month-long membership drive of BJP in Tripura from September 3. Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the process in the presence of party's state president, Rajib Bhattacharjee", he said.

In the membership the focus will be on online members, Rakshit said. PTI PS RG