Tripura BJP tribal leaders meet Amit Shah in Delhi, meet socio-economic development

Agartala, Aug 20 (PTI) A delegation of Tripura BJP tribal leaders called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed various issues on how to boost socio-economic development in the state, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

The party wants to provide maximum benefit to the tribal people, said the delegation chief Rajib Bhattcharjee who is also the president of the Tripura BJP.

The meeting assumes significance as the party seeks to strengthen the Janajati Morcha, the BJP's tribal wing, ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) due early next year.

The TTAADC areas constitute two-thirds of the state’s geographic area and are home to the tribals, who form one-third of the state’s population. The Tipra Motha Party, which became a BJP ally last year, has been in power in the TTAADC since 2021.

"A delegation of the party's Janajati Morcha, headed by me and the party's northeast coordinator (Sambit Patra), made a courtesy call with the Union Minister for Home Affairs in New Delhi on Tuesday," Bhattacharjee said.

A threadbare discussion over various issues on bringing a new pace to socio-economic development took place during the meeting in which Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyel was also present, he said.

Bhattacharjee said, “A Rs 1,400 crore World Bank-aided project for socio-economic development of the indigenous people is underway in the state's tribal dominated areas. Our aim is to provide maximum benefit to the tribal people." A few days ago, the Janajati Morcha leader met BJP's national general secretary BL Santosh and held discussion on organizational matters. PTI PS NN