Tripura BJP vice president expelled from party

Agartala, Oct 1 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday said that its Tripura unit vice president Patal Kanya Jamatia was expelled from the saffron camp for "anti-party" activities.

The action came a day after Jamatia, a firebrand tribal leader who joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, floated the Tripura People’s Socialist Party (TPSP).

She fought the last assembly election on a BJP ticket from the Amapinagar constituency and lost.

Jamatia, however, was made the chairman of Tripura Rehabilitation and Plantation Corporation Ltd (TRPCL).

“Patal Kanya Jamatia, the vice president of the (Tripura) BJP, has been expelled from the party’s primary membership due to anti party activities and indiscipline. The decision was taken following instruction from BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee," said a statement issued by the saffron camp.

Jamatia, who is considered a strong opponent of Tripra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Monday declared the establishment of her new party to serve the people. PTI PS BDC