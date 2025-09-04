Tripura BJP will organise various programmes to celebrate PM's 75th birthday: CM

Agartala, Sep 4 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the state BJP unit will organise various community programmes to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17.

"BJP celebrates the PM's birthday in a special way every year through various social service activities. But this year, as Modi turns 75, we plan to hold special activities to honour his achievements and lifelong services to the nation," CM Saha told reporters.

The CM said the party will also organise programmes on September 25 to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

Besides, the party will also observe birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

Earlier, the CM held a preparatory meeting with senior party leaders, including state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, at the party headquarters on how to celebrate Modi's birthday. PTI PS MNB