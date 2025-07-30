Tripura BJP's Janajati Morcha leaders visit Asharambari after attack on party workers

Agartala, Jul 30 (PTI) A high-level team of Tripura BJP's Janajati Morcha on Wednesday visited Asharambari in Khowai district to take stock of the situation after an attack on party workers.

Seven BJP workers were injured when a group of suspected Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supporters attacked them while they were listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at Asharambari on July 27.

While speaking to reporters, senior party MLA Rampada Jamatia said the attack on the BJP workers was carried out by 'Lal Motha' (Red Motha), referring to TMP, as he believed most of Pradyot Kishore Debbarma party's workers came from the CPI(M).

The TMP is one of the partners of the BJP-led coalition government in the northeastern state.

"I urge the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to deeply scrutinise the attack on the largest national party (BJP) by a regional party (TMP). It is clear that the supporters of Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma belonging to TMP attacked the BJP workers when they were listening to 'Mann Ki Baat' programme," he said.

Industries Minister Santana Chakma, who was part of the high-level delegation, condemned the attack on BJP workers and expressed concern.

Giving a terse warning to the partner (TMP), Chakma said, "The biggest party (BJP) will not remain silent all the time. We will give a fitting reply to any attack on our leaders and workers in a democratic way." She urged the police to arrest all the attackers and provide stringent punishment to those involved in the attack.

Police have so far arrested three persons in connection with the attack on BJP workers at Asharambari. PTI PS ACD