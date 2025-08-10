Tripura BJP's tribal leaders in Delhi to meet party's central leadership

Agartala, Aug 10 (PTI) A six-member team of BJP's tribal leaders in Tripura will meet the party's central leadership in New Delhi over the organisational and development issues, a party functionary said on Sunday.

Janajati Morcha state president Parimal Debbarma and state's Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, BJP general secretary Bipin Debbarma, are part of the team.

The move is assumed significant in view of the ongoing stalemate in the election of the BJP's state president and the cancellation of a programme by the party's tribal wing - Janajati Morcha - on International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on August 9.

The party had already completed the organisational election from booth to district levels, but the state president is yet to be elected.

"We are in Delhi to meet the party's organisational general secretary BL Santosh, our national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We will have discussions with the party's central leadership on organisational matters and development issues," former MP Rebati Tripura told PTI over the telephone.

Although he refused to elaborate on the organisational matters, the ex-MP said the BJP-led government in the state has taken several steps for the development of the indigenous people.

"We will discuss how to streamline the process to give more benefits to the tribal people in our state," he said.

However, he did not specify why the Janajati Morcha had cancelled the programme to mark International Day for the World's Indigenous Peoples on August 9.

The Janajati Morcha had announced that it would organise a rally in the state's capital and a programme on the occasion.

However, the BJP ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) had organised a rally in West Tripura's Khumulwng area to mark the occasion. PTI PS BDC