Tripura BJP's tribal leaders meet central party functionary BL Santosh

Agartala, Aug 11 (PTI) A five-member team from the Tripura BJP met the party's national general secretary (organisation), BL Santosh, in New Delhi on Monday and discussed organisational matters related to tribal politics.

The party seeks to strengthen the Janajati Morcha, BJP's tribal wing, ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) due early next year.

The TTAADC areas constitute two-thirds of the state’s geographic area and are home to the tribals, who form one-third of the state’s population.

"During the meeting, a threadbare discussion took place on how to strengthen the party's tribal wing and its activities in tribal areas. Santosh-ji extended full support to boost the Janajati Morcha," senior leader Rebati Tripura said.

In course of the meeting, the alleged attack on BJP workers who were listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at Ashsrambari in Khowai district last month was discussed, Tripura said.

"It seemed that Santoshji was unhappy over the attack on the Prime Minister's programme," he said.

Six BJP workers were injured in the attack allegedly carried out by party ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supporters.

Soon after the TMP, a tribal-based party, was formed by Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, a former royal scion of the state, it was voted to power in the TTAADC in 2021. The then opposition party stitched an alliance with the ruling BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Tripura said the delegation comprising cabinet ministers, Janajati Morcha's state president Parimal Debbarma will call on the party's national president JP Nadda.

"Hopefully, we will meet Nadda-ji tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to discuss organisational matters, especially tribal politics," he said. PTI PS NN