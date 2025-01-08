Tripura BJP's tribal wing opposes Raj Bhavan Abhijan called by CPM tribal arm

Agartala, Jan 8 (PTI) Janajati Morcha, the tribal wing of the BJP in Tripura on Wednesday strongly opposed the proposed 'Raj Bhavan Abhijan' called by the CPI(M)'s tribal arm, Tripura Rajya Ganamukti Parisad (GMP).

Advertisment

The GMP has called 'Raj Bhavan Abhijan' on January 11 on various issues pertaining to the tribal interest.

"We came to know that the GMP has called 'Raj Bhavan Abhijan' to submit a deputation to the Governor on various demands related to the tribal community. We strongly opposed the move and challenged the CPI(M)'s frontal organization's concerns regarding tribal welfare", Janajati Morcha vice president Bidyot Debbarma said at a press conference here.

Claiming that the development of tribal communities has been "unbelievable" during the BJP regime, he said the 23-year Bru refugee problem, which had become a chronic problem, has been solved by the BJP-led NDA government.

Advertisment

The BJP-led government has identified 12 tribal-dominated blocks as aspirational block to speed up development in tribal areas, he said, adding Agartala Airport was named after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya apart from other benefits to the tribal community.

When being asked about holding elections to Village Committees (VCs), Debbarma stated the process has been delayed because an initiative has begun to include Bru voters.

"Once the process gets completed, the state government will go for holding elections in all the 587 village committees. Despite not having elections, development works are going on in these rural bodies", he said.

Advertisment

Senior BJP leader Bimal Chakma lashed out at the Left Front over empowerment of the Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) claiming it (Left) had deliberately ignored more power to the autonomous tribal council.

"We also want the 125th Amendment Bill which promises to empower the tribal council politically and economically to be passed in the Parliament", he added. PTI PS RG