TBSE board results announced, CM Manik Saha congratulates students

Agartala: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Wednesday announced the results of the Madhyamik (Class 10) and Class 12 exams with pass percentages of 86.53 and 79.29, respectively.

This was the first time TBSE declared the results in such a short time — around two months after the exams concluded.

Sharing the details at a press conference, TBSE president Dhanajoy Gonchowdhury said, "Out of 29,670 Madhyamik (class 10) examinees, 86.53 per cent passed the exam this year. There hasn’t been a significant change compared to last year’s performance."

e added that out of 1,019 Madhyamik-level schools across the state, 343 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, reflecting strong academic outcomes in many institutions.

For the Higher Secondary level, 21,506 students appeared for the exams, and 79.29 per cent passed — a marginal increase from last year’s 79.27 per cent.

"This is the first time the board has managed to announce both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary results within such a short period," Gonchowdhury added.

Like last year, TBSE did not release the top-10 merit lists for either exam.

Explaining the reason, the board president said, "These are provisional results. We still need to conduct self-inspection, review and implement the Bachar Bachao Abhiyan (Save the Year Mission). Releasing a merit list now could be unfair to some students who may make it into the top rankings after reviews."

He explained that if a merit list is declared early, students who appear on it could use it for admission into premier institutions across the country.

"If later changes occur due to the review process, it may alter the rankings. That’s why we’ll announce the top-10 list only after all procedures are complete," he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated the students who cleared the exams.

"Congratulations to all the students who passed the examination conducted by Tripura Board of Secondary Education. I wish them a bright future", he wrote on Facebook.