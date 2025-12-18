Tripura brick kiln chimney collapse toll rises to five, owner arrested

Agartala, Dec 18 (PTI) The toll in the brick kiln chimney collapse incident in Tripura's Dhalai district rose to five as one of the injured workers succumbed to injuries at G B Hospital here, officials said Thursday.

Police have arrested the owner of the brick kiln, Sourav Pal, and the manager, Amit Deb, in connection with the incident.

Four workers were killed and four others injured after the chimney of a brick kiln collapsed on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for those undergoing treatment.

In a Facebook post, the CM announced that Dhalai district administration has sanctioned Rs 25.16 lakh as ex-gratia assistance for families affected by the tragic incident. An amount of Rs 4 lakh each has been approved for the families of the deceased, along with financial assistance for critically and less critically injured workers from SDRF funds.

"We stand firmly with the bereaved families and injured persons, ensuring timely relief and assistance during this difficult period," the CM said.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse. Local authorities said the inquiry would examine whether mandatory safety norms were followed and assess the structural condition of the chimney at the brick kiln. PTI JOY RG