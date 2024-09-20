Tripura: BSF rescues Indian man 'abducted' in Bangladesh

Agartala, Sep 20 (PTI) An Indian national "abducted" by miscreants during his recent visit to Bangladesh was rescued and brought back to the country following an intervention by the BSF with its Bangladeshi counterpart.

Swapna Mog, a resident of Mogpara village in the South Tripura district, approached the local Border Security Force (BSF) post in Belonia on Thursday.

"The lady came to the border post around 10:30 am and sought to meet the local commander. She informed the company commander that her husband, Challa Fur Mog, had been abducted in Bangladesh," a senior BSF officer told PTI.

The woman, the officer said, told the company commander that Mog went to Bangladesh on September 13 to meet his relatives on a proper passport and visa.

She said her husband crossed over to the neighbouring country through the land customs station (LCS) in Belonia. On his way back, the man was allegedly kidnapped by a group of Bangladeshi miscreants who threatened him and demanded Rs 1 lakh as ransom for his release, the officer said.

The BSF commander sensed the urgency of the matter and called for a 'flag meeting' with his Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) counterpart at the Majumdarhat post across the border around 11:30 am on Thursday, the officer added.

"The BSF company commander protested and conveyed serious concern about the abduction of the Indian national in Bangladesh," a force spokesperson said.

He added that the BGB commander informed the BSF during this meeting that a miscreant involved in the "abduction" had been arrested by the Bangladesh Police and a "massive" search was on for apprehending the absconding criminals.

"The BGB commander also assured that after completion of the formalities, the Indian national (Mog), who was in custody of Bangladesh Police at Chattogram, would be handed over to the BSF," the officer said.

The Indian national was handed over to the BSF on Friday morning along the LCS in Belonia, he said.

"The incident is a testament to the trust that the border population has in the Border Security Force. We assure the people that the BSF will always stand with them in times of need and crisis," the officer said.

The BSF guards the 4,096-kilometre international border between the two countries on India's eastern flank. Tripura shares 856 kilometres of this border length with Bangladesh.

The BSF is on an "alert" mode and has been engaging proactively with the BGB since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh on August 5.

The Union home ministry also constituted a committee under its additional director general (eastern command) to initiate quick measures to ensure "safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus and other minority communities" living in Bangladesh in the backdrop of Hasina's resignation. PTI NES SZM