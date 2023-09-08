Tripura bypoll result : Sarma expresses gratitude to voters for BJP wins

Guwahati, Sept 8 (PTI) North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and senior BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma Friday expressed his gratitude to the voters of Tripura for the wins by BJP candidates in by-election to two assembly seats.

He congratulated BJP candidates for winning Boxanagar seat by over 30,000 votes and Dhanpur seat by 18,871 votes.

''My gratitude to Tripura voters for their continued faith in the policies of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and @BJP4India'', the Assam chief minister posted on 'X'.

''The victory of BJP candidates in two Assembly bypolls by huge margins is heartening. Congratulations to BJP's Tafajjal Hossain on winning Boxanagar seat by over 30,000 votes and Bindu Debnath for clinching Dhanpur by 18,871 votes. They both defeated CPI-M candidates," he posted.

Boxanagar seat has around 66 per cent minority voters and the BJP wrested it from the CPI-M after bagging 30,237 more votes.

Dhanpur constituency has a significant tribal population and the margin of the party's win was 18,871 votes.

CPI-M boycotted the counting held during the day alleging large-scale rigging during polling of September 5 and inaction by the Election Commission.

The two seats witnessed a direct fight between the ruling BJP and opposition CPI-M as rivals Tipra Motha and Congress did not field any candidate.

The by-election to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated by the death of CPI-M MLA Samsul Haque.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation as the lawmaker of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election in that seat.

With the two victories, BJP's tally in the 60-member assembly increased to 33. Its ally IPFT has one MLA, while the opposition Tipra Motha has 13, CPI(M) 10 and the Congress has three MLAs.