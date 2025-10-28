Tripura cabinet clears 3 welfare schemes, including one to curb child marriage

Agartala, Oct 28 (PTI) The Tripura cabinet has approved three welfare schemes, including the Chief Minister’s Balika Samriddhi Yojana, aimed at curbing child marriage, a senior minister said on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, up to two girl children of Antyodaya families will receive a fixed deposit of Rs 50,000 at birth, which will mature when the beneficiary turns 18, provided she has not been married before that age, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said during a press conference.

"The mother must be at least 18 years and nine months old at the time of delivery, and the birth must occur in a government facility. The scheme disqualifies any beneficiary who marries before turning 18. This will play an important role in curbing child marriage in the state," Chowdhury said.

The cabinet also approved a scheme under the Industries and Commerce Department to provide loans of up to Rs 1 crore to women entrepreneurs, along with an additional 5 per cent subsidy compared to their male counterparts.

"We expect many Lakhpati Didis to emerge with innovative business ideas, and existing units will be able to scale up," the minister said.

Chowdhury said the cabinet also approved Sankhalaghu Unnayan Prakalpa, a welfare scheme for religious minorities with an allocation of Rs 1.5 crore.

"Eligible beneficiaries will receive a Rs 10,000 grant for setting up small enterprises, disbursed in two installments of Rs 5,000 each, with emphasis on poultry, dairy and duckery units", he said.

Chowdhury added the council of ministers also cleared a proposal for filling up 104 posts of managers in Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL). PTI PS MNB