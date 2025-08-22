Tripura Cabinet enhances marriage assistance, funeral aid to Antyodaya families

Agartala, Aug 22 (PTI) The Tripura Cabinet has cleared a proposal to provide Rs 50,000 assistance to Antyodaya families for marriage of their daughters, a minister said on Friday.

Food and Civil Supplies minister Sushanta Chowhdury told reporters that the council of ministers in its last meeting held on August 20 has approved the launch of a new scheme under which each eligible girl from Antyodaya family will get Rs 50,000 as assistance at the time of marriage.

Chowdhury said the cabinet also okayed a proposal to enhance the monthly pension for persons with intellectual disabilities.

"Those with more than 60 per cent disability will now receive Rs 5,000 per month, up from the earlier Rs 2,000. This enhanced pension will provide much-needed financial relief to some of the most vulnerable sections of society", he said.

In addition, the cabinet approved the enhancement of the one-time financial grant under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Shraddhanjali Yojana.

"The grant, previously Rs 2,000, has now been raised to Rs 10,000. The financial aid will help Antyodaya families arrange funds for performing the last rites of deceased members", he said.

Chowdhury added, "There were several instances where families had struggled to conduct funerals due to shortage of funds, and the measure will ensure to avoid such problems." PTI PS RG