Tripura Cabinet gives approval to fill up 253 posts in different depts

Agartala, Nov 19 (PTI) The Tripura cabinet has given approval to fill up 253 posts of fisheries officers, physical education teachers and junior physical instructors, a senior minister said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

While the Fisheries department will fill up 53 posts of Fisheries Officers (Grade-I), the School Education department will recruit 125 physical education teachers and 75 junior physical instructors will be recruited by the Youth Affairs and Sports department.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury told the reporters that the state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposals to fill up 253 posts in three departments.

"Now the concerned department will move forward with the decision of the cabinet. In case of recruitment of fisheries officers, the Fisheries department will approach the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) to conduct a written examination for selecting the candidates", he said.

Advertisment

Chowdhury said the cabinet also approved Chief Minister Manik Saha's announcement of increasing ration money and dress allowance of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and police personnel.

The CM had declared to increase ration money for TSR and police from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per annum and dress allowance from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 per annum on November 1.

"The council of ministers today approved the chief minister's announcement. Altogether 21,794 TSR and police personnel will benefit from the decision. The government will have to spend Rs 26.15 crore annually for this move", he added. PTI PS RG