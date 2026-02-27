Tripura Cabinet nod for pilot rollout of 'Nari Adalat' scheme

Agartala, Feb 27 (PTI) The Tripura Cabinet approved a proposal to implement the Centre’s 'Nari Adalat' scheme on a pilot basis in 10 gram panchayats across the state, a minister said on Friday.

Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday.

The 'Nari Adalat', launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, will function as a panchayat-level arbitration forum to address issues related to atrocities against women and facilitate resolution through community-based mechanisms, Chowdhury said.

If necessary, the forum will recommend police action, he said.

Each 'Nari Adalat' will comprise a committee of up to nine socially respected members, and the pilot project will cover selected gram panchayats in all eight districts of the state, the minister said.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to guidelines to provide coaching support to Tripura-domiciled graduates preparing for national-level competitive exams.

Coaching centres will be established at the Bir Chandra State Central Library in Agartala, Netaji Subhash Mahavidyalaya in Udaipur, and the Government Degree College in Ambassa, the minister said.

Each centre will accommodate 100 candidates, who will be selected through a merit-based screening process.

In a major welfare decision, the daily stipend for Scheduled Caste hostel boarders has been enhanced from Rs 80 to Rs 100, a move expected to benefit 712 students across the state, Chowdhury said.

The council of ministers also cleared a proposal for the recruitment of 32 junior drivers in the Health Department and approved filling up 16 additional posts, including those of revenue inspectors and assistant survey officers, following due process, he said. PTI JOY BDC