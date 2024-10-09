Tripura cabinet sanctions Rs 30 crore to tribal council

Agartala, Oct 9 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said the state cabinet has sanctioned Rs 30 crore to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for execution of six development projects.

The development projects include the extension of a hospital located at Khumulwng in West Tripura district at a cost of Rs 10 crore and construction of an auditorium building in Gomati district.

"The state cabinet has sanctioned Rs 30 crore to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for execution of six vital development projects. Our government remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing infrastructure, livelihoods, education, healthcare, and the overall quality of life for the Janajati communities in the sixth schedule areas", he wrote on Facebook.

The announcement came seven months after the signing of an agreement between the Centre-state government and Tipra Motha to solve the problems of indigenous people in the northeastern state.

Taking to social media, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma thanked the chief minister for allocating funds to TTAADC.

"After the signing of the Tiprasa accord on March 4, 2024, the first lot of funds have been allocated to TTAADC. I am thankful that the CM has listened to some of our requirements and taken this decision", he wrote on Facebook.

Debbarma stated it is difficult to run development in TTAADC without funds and requested the Centre which has a larger pool of funds to provide money to tribal areas.

According to him, floods have created immense damage in our state and both the state government and TTAADC are struggling..

"The GOI should give a special status to our state and release money for both the ADC and also the Non-ADC areas. I am sure all of us irrespective of party and ideology will agree that being a sensitive border state Tripura needs special attention from the Centre. This is to ensure transparency so that people know what is coming and what’s not yet come!", he said. PTI PS RG