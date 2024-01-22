Tripura celebrates Ayodhya Ram temple consecration with special prayers, processions

Agartala, Jan 22 (PTI) Special prayers at various temples were held and processions were taken out in Tripura on Monday as part of the celebrations of the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha performed a special 'yagna' at the Durgabari here.

"Today, a 500-year-old wait has ended with the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. With this the country has begun its journey towards Ram Rajya", the chief minister told reporters.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves to be applauded by Ram Bhakts. The prime minister has been trying to meet the people's basic needs and we are also trying to serve the people in the best possible way. This is called good governance or sushan", he said.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Social Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik also performed 'yagna' at Meher Kalibari at Pragati Road.

"Today, I am overwhelmed by 'pran pratistha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. It ends a 500-year wait. This marks the country's entry to Ram Rajya in which welfare, wealth and justice are ensured for the people", she told reporters.

Deputy Speaker of Tripura Assembly Ram Prasad Paul organised a rally at Suryamaninagar in the West district to mark the occasion. Various organisations also worshipped Ram on the occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The northeastern had declared a half-day holiday in government offices including educational institutions, to celebrate the occasion. PTI PS RG