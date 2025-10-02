Tripura celebrates Bijaya Dashami amid festive fervour

Agartala, Oct 2 (PTI) Bijaya Dashami was celebrated in Tripura on Thursday with 'sindoor khela' and exchange of greetings, as the five-day Durga Puja festivities concluded.

Extending Bijaya Dashami greetings, Chief Minister Manik Saha lauded the police for ensuring a peaceful celebration.

"People enjoyed Durga Puja without any trouble. There was no untoward incident. I thank the police for making the festival incident-free like previous years," he told reporters.

Tripura West's SP Namit Pathak said over 150 idols have already been immersed in the different waterbodies of the district, a part of which is the state capital Agartala.

"There has been no report of an untoward incident till now. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth immersion of idols," he said.

The idols of the famed Durgabari temple were also immersed in accordance with the tradition. The idols were taken to the Ujjayanta Palace and given a gun salute before they were immersed.

Lakhs of people visited the pandals in the city during the festival, despite the forecast of a heavy downpour.

The big-budget pandals of Aikatan Yuva Sangstha, Netaji Play Centre, Ramthakur Sangha and Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Club drew massive crowds for their elaborate themes and artistic decorations. PTI PS SOM