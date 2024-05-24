Tripura class 10, 12 board examination result announced

Agartala: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Friday declared the class 10 and 12 examination results which recorded a pass percentage of 87.54 and 79.27 respectively.

Of the total 33,739 candidates, altogether 29,534 students have cleared the class 10 (Madhyamik) examination with a pass percentage of 87.54 which is one per cent more than the previous year (86.32 per cent).

As many as 20,095 students have passed the higher secondary examination with an average pass percentage of 79.27 which is less than the previous year's result of 83.32 per cent.

"... The pass percentage in Madhayamik is 87.54 per cent while that in higher secondary was 79.27 per cent," said TBSE president Dhananjoy Gonchowdhury.

He said the board decided not to declare the merit list this year.

"This year we have not declared the top-ten merit list, which had been a tradition for the board for several years because it may change after rechecking of papers but it will be published later on," he said.